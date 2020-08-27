Burglars targeting local outdoor equipment stores

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Local investigators are trying to solve some recent break-ins at businesses. Thieves are setting their sights on outdoor equipment stores.

Around 3:00 a.m. Monday, burglars broke into Premier Outdoor Products in Thomson.

In the surveillance video, you can see three people running as fast as they can in and out the front door, stealing STIHL chainsaws and much more expensive outdoor equipment. They ransacked the shop in about 50 seconds. Police in McDuffie County are searching for the suspects.

Tommy Pennington and his wife Tammis own Pennington’s Power Products in Augusta. They are in the same situation.

“They knew what they were doing. They were not rookies,” said Tommy.

On the Fourth of July, four people burglarized their shop. It happened around 3:00 a.m. similar to the crime that happened at Premier Outdoor Products. The getaway vehicles are described as a white Dodge Caravan and a white Chevrolet Express.

“We have an alarm system and all of that but by the time all of that takes effect and the police get here, they were long gone. And got about 30 pieces of equipment. About 15 or 20 chainsaws and 15 weedeaters. And five or six Honda generators,” explained Tommy.

That’s about $20,000 worth of equipment.

Tommy said, “Same thing you see in New York when you watch TV and all that. But hopefully, around here, they’re (the authorities) not going to let that stuff go.”

The Pennington’s believe the group that stole from them are the same ones who burglarized several other local small-engine shops including Premier. The owners at Premier are in agreement.

“Just a week or two later they hit somebody across the river in North Augusta. Looks like the same crowd. Looking at the film, everything looks to be the same so, we think so,” said Tommy.

While police in McDuffie and Richmond County search for the burglary suspects, the Pennington’s are beefing up their security.

Tammis added, “They’ll get their just reward.”