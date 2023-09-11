CSRA (WJBF) – A battle between football fans is happening on and off the field this September in the CSRA.

Ahead of the highly anticipated football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting the first-ever Donation Domination Blood Drive September 11th-15th.

Fans of both teams will be rolling up their sleeves to see who is most passionate about saving lives. Anyone who donates during the event can score points for their favorite school.

At the end of the week, the team with the most donations will be crowned the winner.

“We have a lot of passionate football fans in the CSRA, and every Saturday, they’re cheering for different teams,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “We’re hoping this friendly competition is a fun reminder that our community is very diverse, but at the end of the day, we all rely on each other’s teamwork to ensure blood is available in the CSRA.”

Shepeard is the only local blood center that collects, tests, and distributes blood to hospitals within the region.

In addition to helping their team win, all donors will receive a free Sonic Route 44 drink and points to cash in at Shepeard’s online donor store.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and complete the medical questionnaire before arriving to donate. A full list of donation locations can be found at shepeardblood.org.

Monday, September 11th:

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Aiken Regional Medical Center – 302 University Pkwy, 3pm-7pm

Tuesday, September 12th:

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Barnwell Christian School – 5675 SC 70, 3pm-7pm

Wednesday, September 13th:

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management – 1 10th Street, 9am-1pm

AU Professional Building, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm

Thursday, September 14th:

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Columbia County EMA – 650 Ronald Reagan Drive, 10am-7pm

Friday, September 15th: