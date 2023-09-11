CSRA (WJBF) – A battle between football fans is happening on and off the field this September in the CSRA.
Ahead of the highly anticipated football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks, Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting the first-ever Donation Domination Blood Drive September 11th-15th.
Fans of both teams will be rolling up their sleeves to see who is most passionate about saving lives. Anyone who donates during the event can score points for their favorite school.
At the end of the week, the team with the most donations will be crowned the winner.
“We have a lot of passionate football fans in the CSRA, and every Saturday, they’re cheering for different teams,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “We’re hoping this friendly competition is a fun reminder that our community is very diverse, but at the end of the day, we all rely on each other’s teamwork to ensure blood is available in the CSRA.”
Shepeard is the only local blood center that collects, tests, and distributes blood to hospitals within the region.
In addition to helping their team win, all donors will receive a free Sonic Route 44 drink and points to cash in at Shepeard’s online donor store.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment and complete the medical questionnaire before arriving to donate. A full list of donation locations can be found at shepeardblood.org.
Monday, September 11th:
- Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm
- Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm
- Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm
- Aiken Regional Medical Center – 302 University Pkwy, 3pm-7pm
Tuesday, September 12th:
- Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm
- Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm
- Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm
- Barnwell Christian School – 5675 SC 70, 3pm-7pm
Wednesday, September 13th:
- Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm
- Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm
- Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm
- Morgan Stanley Wealth Management – 1 10th Street, 9am-1pm
- AU Professional Building, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm
Thursday, September 14th:
- Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm
- Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm
- Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm
- Columbia County EMA – 650 Ronald Reagan Drive, 10am-7pm
Friday, September 15th:
- Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm
- Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm
- Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm
- Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm
- Bank of America – 1450 Walton Way, 10am-2pm
- Select Specialty Hospital, 1537 Walton Way, 3pm-6pm