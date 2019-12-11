Building to be renamed in honor of a fallen soldier

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Building 33806 on post will be renamed in honor of Sergeant Marshall Edgerton.

Sgt. Edgerton, a Dalton, Georgia native, lost his life during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 11, 2003.

He also trained at Fort Knox and Fort Gordon.

Sgt. Edgerton’s unfortunate and untimely death is nothing short of heroic. As he was working on a military installation in Ar-Ramadi, Iraq, he noticed someone driving a truck abnormally. Sgt. Edgerton then discovered the truck was meant for an attack and that it was equipped with explosive devices.

While hanging on the side of the truck, Sgt. Edgerton began shouting. Warning everyone of the danger before the explosives detonated. His warning saved countless lives.

“With Sgt. Edgerton, he enlisted before September 11th and he was able to go ahead and continue on in the Army going through the ranks. And then, as it got towards the end of his initial enlistment contract, he had the opportunity to go on a second deployment and that’s what he did. He volunteered for a second deployment,” said Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Paff.

For his heroics, Sgt. Edgerton was awarded numerous military honors. Sgt. Edgerton’s son is also a sergeant in the Army. Carrying on the family legacy. We will have the full story tonight, December 11, 2019, in our evening shows.