Building security going before Augusta Commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City workers breezing into the Municipal Building could soon be a thing of the past.

“I think definitely all employees should be screened when they walk through the Municipal Building. Not real sure why it’s set up that way. We have the security there so we need to implement that for sure,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Employees at the Judicial Center are screened for weapons, just like the general public, but not at the Municipal Building, where only visitors are screened.

Mayor Hardie Davis, whose office is in the building, thinks employees should be screened as well.

“It should have been in place already. When we came into office in 2015, one of the first things I said to my staff at the time was ‘this is perhaps the most un-secure facility I have ever been in, in my life.’ When you are conducting government business, that should not be the case,” said Mayor Davis.

The Marshal is in charge of building security, he also believes it’s time for a change.

“My preference again would be to have every employee screened. But we are reviewing security protocol, that’s something we can’t talk about now.” said Marshal Ramone Lamkin.

Mayor Davis though is talking about having a non-uniformed security escort when he’s out conducting city business.

“We requested that support again from our law enforcement personnel, to give consideration to providing a single officer who could accompany us.” said Mayor Davis.

“Nobody has discussed that with me. I know early on in parades he had security with him, not sure where they came from…his church or what not. I’ve seen security with him before but he’s had not discussions with me about any kind of security detail,” said Mayor Pro-Tem, Frantom.

“Would you want him to have an un-uniformed officer I don’t really understand,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom says he thinks the Mayor can arrange a security escort with the Sheriff or Marshal without commission approval, however Commissioner Marion Williams says if the Mayor gets an escort ten commissioners need to get one as well.