Building renaming proposed for former Utilites Department head

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) A proposal to honor a former Augusta department director is moving forward.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a request to rename the building housing the Utilities and Engineering Department.

The plan is to honor Tom Wiedmeier, the former Utilities Department Director who died from COVID in August.

Commissioners would have the final say.

“In honor of all the work he’s done in Augusta and loved so much that would be it would be the right thing to do is to name the Augusta Utilities Building in his name,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

The Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the renaming on Monday to take comments on the renaming.