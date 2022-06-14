AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday.

They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot.

The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been working on the building.

They told firefighters they believe the roof had been retaining water and this morning’s storm may have caused it to give.

There are no injuries to report.