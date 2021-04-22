Brushfire burning in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — We first learned of a brush fire in Graniteville just after three p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Forestry officials say current weather conditions are causing the elevated risk of wildfires.

It’s been a long 24 hours for firefighters and residents in Aiken County battling brush fires near some homes in the Trolly Run Subdivision. At one point Wednesday night, people who live here were evacuated.

“They were out there most of the night, then they went home. Most of them got a few hours of sleep. Then we sent the rest of them home and brought in some other more rested folks to help,” Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Plumes of heavy smoke covered the area. At one point, firefighters thought part of the fire was contained. But it rekindled.

“We’ve got two of our engines. The wildlife firing is there with it, too. So we’ve got four people plus an airplane that’s been kind of go into that fire and a couple of others today, but they have a line around it. They’re working now to approve those lines so we can feel much better about it, not having a chance to get out,” Fire Chief Jones shared.

Firefighters say about 90 acres total burned. Multiple agencies including the Graniteville Valcuse Warrenville Fire Department and Aiken County Emergency Management responded to the scene. This morning, officials created a fire break to hold the fire in.

After several hours of fighting the fire, finally some success. “They have it contained which means we have a line around it. We call it controlled when we’re confident it’s not going to get out. You can put a line around to the firebreak around it and still not feel too great about it until you approved that fire line. If that makes sense,”

The state forestry commission designated a red flag fire alert through Saturday.

Meanwhile, classes at USC-Aiken were not interrupted due to the fire.