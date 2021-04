BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Crews are working to put out a brush fire on Dragstrip Road in Beech Island.

Dragstrip Rd. at Green Pond Rd. is shut down as well as Dragstrip Rd. at Atomic Rd.

Multiple requests for brush trucks from surrounding departments have been called in to assist.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing situation.