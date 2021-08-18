Brunswick man wanted in Monday’s two-county chase ending in jump from I-20 bridge

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspect who jumped from an I-20 bridge into the Augusta canal following a chase through two counties has been identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Buckland.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Buckland fled from a Columbia County Deputy after the deputy attempted to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was displaying a car tag not associated with the white Chevrolet Blazer he was driving. Buckland led a chase from Columbia County into Richmond County and onto I-20.

Buckland turned around on I-20, got out of the vehicle and jumped from the bridge into the Augusta canal. A K-9 unit was used to locate him but eventually lost track.

Buckland is from Brunswick, Georgia. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, standing at 6-foot-tall and weighing approximately 160lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence.

If you have any information surrounding the incident, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories