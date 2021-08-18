Brunswick man wanted in Monday’s two-county chase ending in jump from I-20 bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The suspect who jumped from an I-20 bridge into the Augusta canal following a chase through two counties has been identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Buckland.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Buckland fled from a Columbia County Deputy after the deputy attempted to pull him over. The vehicle he was driving was displaying a car tag not associated with the white Chevrolet Blazer he was driving. Buckland led a chase from Columbia County into Richmond County and onto I-20.

Buckland turned around on I-20, got out of the vehicle and jumped from the bridge into the Augusta canal. A K-9 unit was used to locate him but eventually lost track.

Buckland is from Brunswick, Georgia. He is described as a 34-year-old white male, standing at 6-foot-tall and weighing approximately 160lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence.

If you have any information surrounding the incident, please contact your local law enforcement agency.