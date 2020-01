AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – What does it take to be a boss? Well you can find out in just a few days. Mariah Mariah with Boss Babes spoke with WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Renetta DuBose on Good Morning Augusta about an upcoming event that will help people network.

The Boss’s Brunch takes place Sunday, January 12 at 722 Broad Street in Augusta from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. The cost is $25 dollars. And people need to bring plenty of business cards. You can purchase a ticket here.