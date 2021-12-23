Brother of Champagne Avenue deadly shooting victim speaks out

AUGUSTA, G.A. – (WJBF) The brother of the 17-year-old shot to death on Champagne Avenue is speaking out.

“He was on Wrightsboro road and some 14-year-old girl shot him in the head,” said Donte Knight.

Donte Knight’s little brother– 17-year-old Zavion Knight was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the Falcon Crest Apartment complex off Wrightsboro Road across the street from Augusta University’s Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Knight says, “I don’t know if they were playing around with guns or what, but I just know I’m sad right now.”

He remembers his only brother as a bright kid with a bright future ahead of him.

“I basically raised that boy me and him had a great time together. Very outgoing, ambitious, always had a smile on his face,” he said.

But now he’s grappling with how to spend the holidays without him. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 14-year-old girl with the crime. Reports say the shooting was an accident, but Knight’s brother is still calling for justice.

“Because they shouldn’t be playing with guns and all it’s going to do is make matters worse. What about the next person, they gone keep playing with guns,” said Knight.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the neighbor who called 9-1-1 after she heard the gunshots. She didn’t want to be on camera, but tells us, she would see Knight around the neighborhood with friends including the 14-year-old girl accused of shooting him.

“He was a good kid. He never tried to get in trouble, every now and then he might’ve hung with the wrong crowd, but he was a good kid.”