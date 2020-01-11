British government asking for extradition of South Aiken grad to face charges

BRITAN (AP) — The British government said Friday it had formally asked for Anne Sacoolas to be extradited to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The U.S. State Department called the request “highly inappropriate” because Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity at the time of the crash.

Nineteen-year-old Harry Dunn died in August after his motorbike collided with a car driven by Sacoolas. That incident happened outside a British military base used by U.S. forces.

Sacoolas, whose husband was stationed at the base, returned to the U.S. Soon afterward.

