Brighter Side Roofing gives a local family a free roof

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local roofing company is giving one family a free roof. It’s all thanks to a yearly contest that started after the owner of Brighter Side Roofing, Sam Leverette put a brand new roof on the home of a cancer patient.

Today, the winner of the Rescue My Roof contest was announced. It’s Cassandra Williams out of Burke County.

“Without a shadow of a doubt that whenever Brighter Side Roofing put roof on this house she will be done with it. Her, her daughter, her friends, and family will be able to enjoy life under this roof for many years to come.” Sam Leverette owner of Brighter Side Roofing