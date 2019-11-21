Brigham Center scores big for SPLOST funds

Augusta Commissioners saying they wanted the safety work at Fleming expedited when they approved one million dollars for the project on Tuesday, but Commissioners also approved money for other recreational facilities including here at the Brigham Center.

The Brigham Center get a lot of use but there’s a lot of problems that need to be fixed according to Betty Coley.

“We need that done we need the work done in order to do what we are doing0 here and we do great things at Brigham,” said Coley a Brigham Center regular.

And Augusta Commissioners are pushing doing great things for Brigham Center, like using sales tax money for a total replacement of the facility that was built using inmates

“The labor force was not what it should have been my understanding was the contractor was not grade A my understanding is the roof has caved in a couple of times,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

This week commissioners making recommendations for sales tax spending for recreation and approving six million dollars for Brigham,

“It’s been brought to our attention you know the greatest need of our community thought we are district elected we need as commissioners to look at the entire community when we vote on things it was the most important need,” says Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Dyess park is another recreation site with needs but its recommendation is one million dollars,even though that’s not enough to replace it’s 120 year old center building.

“No but I think Dyess is where SPLOST will be a major focal point based on it is a need we need to fix it but were not there on how to fix it that area based the historic property that it is now,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the Dyess Park area says he understands there are needs at the Brigham Center he says there were promises made to Dyess Park and he says right now he is disappointed in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.