(WJBF) – Bridgestone Americas is investigating a potential security breach of their IT systems.
As a result of the investigation, the company has disconnected a number of their facilities from their network, out of caution.
This includes facilities in Aiken County.
You can read their full release below:
Bridgestone Americas is currently investigating a potential information security incident. Since learning of the potential incident in the early morning hours of February 27, we have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems. Out of an abundance of caution, we disconnected many of our manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from our network to contain and prevent any potential impact, including those at Aiken Passenger and Light Truck Tire Plant. First shift operations were shut down, so those employees were sent home.
Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our custormers.Bridgestone Americas