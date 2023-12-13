SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the 65-year-old Christmas song that some people just can’t live without.

Brenda Lee’s iconic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” song is #1 on the billboard for the second straight week.

“All my life, you know you’ve heard that song–Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree. My mother loved music too. She was always buying records, and I remember my mother buying that record and we played it all the time,” said Music Memories Museum Owner Michael Bright.

And on the week of her 79th birthday, her legacy is being honored at the Music Memories Museum in Swainsboro–which is full of items Bright has been collecting.

“I’ve been collecting since the 80s. I started with autographs, and then I worked myself up to the authentic items and clothing,” said Bright.

Since he’s started, he’s collected memorabilia from some of the biggest names in modern music. Dolly Parton, Bing Crosby, Johnny Cash, Janet Jackson, and even Elvis Presley–just to name a few.

Among those items is a jacket worn by Brenda Lee, and an autographed picture that Lee signed to Michael more than 50 years ago.

He and his family took a trip to Disney world, and while staying in the Contemporary Resort, they got quite the surprise.

“We ended up staying in a suite in the Contemporary Resort, and found out that Brenda Lee was singing there that night–and we happened to have the suite right next to hers. We came out the door at the same time she came out of her door, and that’s really the first time I met somebody famous,” said Bright.

Bright also says that autograph was the first he ever received, and it was that experience that drove him to collect everything he has for decades.

“From there on I started collecting autographs, worked myself on up to authentic items, and that’s where the Music Memories Museum has come into play now,” said Bright.

As Michael recalls that magical memory, he says seeing her song back at the top reminds him of what the song has meant to him for so many years.

“To me, it’s just one of those songs that brings back memories. Because you hear it every year, and it was really special that I happened to meet her personally at one time. And now here it is, she’s got the number one after 65 years. She’s got the number one on the billboard charts with the song. So it’s pretty amazing,” said Bright.

This is the first time since the song was released in 1958 that Lee’s song has topped the billboard charts.