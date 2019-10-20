Breast cancer survivors and fighters walk for mammograms in our community

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rain or shine, survivors who beat breast cancer are now beating the rain in order to help others.



“What if I would’ve waited until I was 40? I might not even be here today,” says Gail Peake, a 13-year Breast Cancer Survivor.



Step by step, these women have weathered many storms together in life. Including breast cancer.They’re not alone. In fact, another one of their best friends sherry carpenter lane has taken this journey with them as a survivor.She’s at home recovering from breast cancer surgery.



But in honor of her and themselves, Gail Peake and Krista Bonner joined hundreds of people who flooded Augusta streets in the rain to raise money for mammograms and awareness.



“My mom is a survivor, so she urged me to get it before I was 40. And the first mammogram I had they saw it,” says Gail Peake.



“I had an aunt that had cancer, and I thought it was just another routine exam, but as it turned out I had cancer,” says Krista Bonner, 5-year Breast Cancer Survivor.



That’s why rain or shine, the community knew it was important to be in Downtown Augusta. One hundred percent of proceeds raised at this annual walk stays in our community to pay for mammograms among other services. Organizers tell us more than 2 million dollars have been raised through the walk over the years.



“There are a lot of people that don’t have health insurance who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get a mammogram, so I think it’s awesome that all of the money stays here for mammograms for this community,” says Krista Bonner.



This has been able to bring in resources like the region’s only women’s wellness on wheels mobile unit.



“The mammography mobile that goes around is a God sent for many women, because otherwise they may not know that they may not get treated,” says Peake.



Gail Peake and Krista Bonner tell us all women and even men in our community should make it a routine to get checked.



“I want everyone to be able to get a mammogram that wants to get one. Whether they have health insurance or not. And no matter their age, because breast cancer is happening to people that are younger and younger. Be proactive, know your body, if you know that something is off, get it checked,” says Krista and Gail.



University Health Care System has this region’s first and only nationally accredited breast health center.