HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department and EMA will break ground on its new fire station #20.

Fire Chief Christopher James along with other local officials will be taking part in the ceremony.

The new station #20 is located on 2820 Old Highway 1, Hephzibah, Ga. The ground breaking on the new facility will begin at 2:00 P.M. on November 21st.