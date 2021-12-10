Brawl at North Augusta High caught on camera; parents, others react

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Wild brawl caught on cell phone video. The incident happened recently at North Augusta high school involving two students.

“I would’ve got off work and would’ve ran to that job and find out, hey, where’s security at?,” Michael Parrish told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident. “It was very upsetting to see kids fighting at school like that. You see it all the time,” a woman who wanted to be unidentified added.

A student grabbed another by the hair, punches being thrown, and the victim dragged across the floor. “It’s awful. It’s terrible. Things like that should not be happening in the schools today,” Karrie Ling said.

Footage of the incident shows multiple kids with cell phones out, capturing video. Some students told the young woman to stop others while others cheered her on. A teacher tried pulling the students apart, but as the blows continued, the teacher walked away. “She should have went and got help instead of just walking away I mean, that’s the only thing I could say she should have gotten help,” Jonas Boatwright said.

That was the scene at North Augusta High School recently. It is still unclear how the incident unfolded. “You got enough problems without kids, you know, jumping on one another,” Boatwright added. He has a 10-year-old granddaughter, Shawn asked him how he will feel in a similar situation. “Upset, mad, curious to why coming goes on because there’s no sense in it ,” he answered.

Some people tell NewsChannel 6 that each classroom has a panic button in case of emergencies. “Yes, there is a panic button in every room for a teacher to be able to push in case they need something. Yes, the teacher tried to do her best, but when you give up, then it’s like, you give up on the kids,” another parent who wished not to be identified said. “You don’t need to do that. You gotta keep fighting. But at the end of the day, it’s not the teacher’s job. It’s the parents’ jobs,” she added.

The district said in a statement:

Aiken County Public Schools’ top priority is the safety of students and staff members. Violence of any kind in our schools is unacceptable. Students who choose to disrupt the learning environment by fighting, or videoing a fight, will be subject to the full range of disciplinary consequences available to administrators through our student code of conduct. These disciplinary consequences can include a recommendation of expulsion. AIken County School District

The second unidentified woman knows about that first-hand. “My son had a situation,” she said. “It was probably a little bit before Thanksgiving and it was not a girl fight, it was a boy fight. The school wanted to punish the people that was recording the video. It doesn’t make sense,” she recalled.

Meanwhile, for the student assaulted, she ended up with a bloody nose.

“Children should be allowed to go to school, get an education and not worry about getting beat up at school. And it’s even worse is that, you know, no respect for the teacher who tried to intervene. It’s it’s sad. We live in a sad world today,” Ling added.

You may access the ACPSD high school Code of Conduct HERE.