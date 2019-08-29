Brave the shave Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – One of the most devastating side effects of cancer treatment, especially for a child, the loss of their hair.

Hair loss is a visual example of their illness, the treatments that make them feel bad and makes them stick out as “different” among friends and classmates.

Today, pediatric cancer patients and some of their adult friends are fighting their disease with razor power.

The Children’s Health Center of Georgia held its second annual “Brave the Shave” event at its campus in downtown Augusta.

Barber chairs set up in the lobby of CHOG for participants to take the plunge and sport a bald head in support of pediatric cancer patients.

After the event, patients and their families hung ribbons outside of the Children’s Hospital in honor of all the patients fighting this devastating disease.

The Children’s Hospital of Georgia cares for about 900 patients each year and offers the only Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorder Clinic in the region.

In 2019 alone, over eleven thousand new cases of cancer in children will be diagnosed. The money raised by the “Brave the Shave” participants will be used to support patient care efforts at CHOG.