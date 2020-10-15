Brandon Wilde celebrates 30 years

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)– Finally tonight: Happy Birthday, Brandon Wilde!

But first, check -me- out: this cool Polaris belongs to Brandon Wilde staff member, Jovanna, who drove me in a huge “Happy Anniversary Parade” at the wellness community Thursday!

Residents and staff lined the streets and waved from their balconies and driveways… as a marching band, a firetruck, Miss Augusta University, and others, including Executive Director Jacob Elliott and Columbia County Chairman, Doug Duncan, offered socially-distanced congratulations on reaching the big 3-O!!

Brandon Wilde is made up of over 400 residents and 200 staff members. Residents have come from all over the world to be a part of this active retirement community. Brandon Wilde sits on a 73-acre wooded campus off Washington Road in Evans.

Brandon Wilde provides a full continuum of care with a wellness philosophy that enhances the lives of residents.