AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At the Salvation Army Kroc Center of Augusta, people from around the community gathered for the return of the “Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series.”

“We are so excited to bring back the Brain Health Lunch and Learn Series. Prior to Covid this lunch and learn series was offered every month through Augusta University, and a number of other partners,” said Executive Director of Via Cognitive Health, Jennifer Pennington.

The Lunch and Learn Series lets people hear from distinguished experts in Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and other related disorders.

“This is open to anybody in the public that just wants to learn more about dementia, brain health, and we’re going to have lunch, we’re going to hear from a great speaker, and then another thing is that you might also meet some people that are going through something similar and we want to be able to give that opportunity to people here in our community because unfortunately it’s lacking, and we need more things like this in our community,” said Pennington.

“I took the role of a caregiver six years ago, my husband was diagnosed with Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s, and I’m just here wanting to give back because I was given so many tools, and so much help during those years when he was navigating his illness,” said attendee, Susan Flake.

The goal of the series is to get the information that’s provided to those who need it.

“I think that a lot of folks assume they have memory troubles that are significant when they may not be. So, early detection, early diagnosis, especially with some of the data that I present today may make a difference in some of the diseases,” said Professor of Neurology, John Morgan.

“People who are going through dementia, or are diagnosed, often feel like they’re alone and we want to be able to have more opportunities for people to come together, learn about what they can do about their own brain health, and to really have that network of support,” said Pennington.

The return of the Brain Health Lunch and Learn series was a success. The event will continue to happen on the third Thursday of the month and all those involved are thankful for all the support from the community.

“It’s just incredible because we just announced a couple of weeks ago that this luncheon was coming back and we closed it at eighty, we have a waiting list, and it just really tells you how many people out there really need something like this,” said Pennington.

This event has no cost to attend, but registration is required. The next event is on February 16.