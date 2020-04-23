Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA distribute meals for free during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A lot of businesses and organizations are feeling the impact of this ongoing health crisis. Although, relief is in sight for several local non-profits.

The third round of grants from the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was just awarded. Right now, that fund has distributed more than $500,000 to 16 organizations in our area.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA came out on top in the third round.

It’s been busy for the Boys and Girls Club in Augusta during this pandemic. Every weeknight, ready-to-eat meals are rolled out and hand-delivered to people for free.

You don’t even have to be a member of the Boys and Girls Club to get a dinner.

“We have seen an increase just because we serve families now. Usually, when we serve meals, it’s just for club members. It’s the ones who are here during after school program,” said Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Maria Henry.

To help with the Boys and Girls Club’s efforts, the United Way along the Community Foundation awarded the club $45,000. The money will support the Boys and Girls Club’s online academic assistance program. Right now, Boys and Girls Club facilities are closed.

Henry explained, “Everything is completely virtual platform so we’re partnering with other clubs around the country to access some of their resources. You know, everyone’s sharing resources. They’re doing virtual career fairs. They’re hosting celebrities to kind of do Facebook live learning environments where they can interact with different people from different clubs and still figure out different pathways for college and post-high school. And there’s a lot of resources online and we’ve just partnered with as many people as we can to give them access to that.”

Henry said money from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund will also help support their food program. The money will help fill the weekend meal gap.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised by the support we’ve been continuing to receive. We’ve got such a generous community and the number of people that have stepped forward and have asked how can they help has just been overwhelming,” said Henry.

theClubhou.se, at the Georgia Cyber Center, was awarded $30,000 from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to continue making the N95 ‘Augusta Mask.’

“We have submitted to the FDA for the emergency use authorization and we’re hoping to hear back from them before put this in the hands of people in the community,” said Eric Parker, Founder, and President of theClubhou.se.

