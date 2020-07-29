Boys and Girls Club contract terminated with Washington-Wilkes Parks and Recreation

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Emotions ran high Tuesday night at a Parks and Recreation department board meeting. The contract between Parks and Rec and the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA is no more.

Leaders do promise a solution.

“I don’t have a strong opinion either way. We’ve kind of left that to the board. They’re closer to it than I am but I think we’ll just have to see how they do. I know one thing, you got some parents, some mothers, very upset about this,” said Mayor Bill deGolian.

Lakisha Harris had kids enrolled in the Boys and Girls Club. She said, “Boys and Girls Club, it showed us a better way to be more active with the kids. Plus, they had sports and they had curriculum. And education is key. We don’t have any more after school programs.”

Many families in Washington say they are feeling the blow of the contract termination. The city signed with the Boys and Girls Club in 2019.

“Where now are my children going to go? Because that was going to be something I was going to use, a resource,” said Latasha Brown.

Harris added, “They’re supposed to have another plan for the parks and rec but I don’t think they’re going to able to do what Boys and Girls Club do.”

At the meeting, the board reported from January through March this year, the partnership with Boys and Girls Club made $66,000 in revenue but $78,000 was spent. Over a year that would be about a $44,000 deficit.

“My understanding is, really on both sides it didn’t seem to be working very well in terms of the relationship. And because of that it is finances in part but there were some concern the costs were going to exceed what had been budgeted by the city and county for this,” said Mayor deGolian.

The Parks and Rec board consists of Washington city and Wilkes County representatives. Chairperson, Reverend Larry Hill said no resources are being cut and the organizations he’s involved in would not replace the Boys and Girls Club. No new plan has been set in stone.

“I understand that they get the same money the parks and rec we’re getting, the Boys and Girls Club get the same money. But they bring more, they bring programming and these kids need programming,” said Harris.

Mayor deGolian added, “This is something that we can revisit. It might be later on when we’re through this terrible crisis. When things are settled down it might be that the parks and recs board here may want to go back to it.”

In addition to the contract being canceled, the Parks and Rec board has hired a new director.