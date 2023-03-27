EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Josh Martin has been in Boy Scouts for 8 years, and during that time he’s learned a lot.

“I like the opportunity to try different activities that I normally wouldn’t be able to do with other people. Some of them are shooting, sports, camping, merit badges,” said Josh.

“When he started Scouts so long ago, he did not like the outdoors, so it was a huge struggle to even get him on a camping trip, but he has come such a long way. He goes camping now, he does all these fun things,” said Josh’s Mother, Rebecca Martin.

Now that Josh has all the tools he’s now working towards earning his Eagle Rank, and he’s looking to give back to the community for his eagle project.

“My eagle project is a neighborhood food and supply drive for Columbia County Cares,” said Josh.

Columbia County Cares is a food pantry that serves over 300 families a month, and Josh realizes how important their cause is.

“I was going to do a book drive, but I thought that a food drive would be more beneficial to the community. I learned just how big the struggle to make ends meet is. Before this I thought it was just a smaller problem than it actually is, but I’ve seen just how big it is,” said Josh.

Josh’s neighborhood food drive has now become something much more.

“My project started out as just a neighborhood food and supply drive and now it’s sort of blown up. The Georgia Carolina Council has agreed to be a drop off location through the end of April,” said Josh.

Josh has dropped off several boxes at different businesses, and other locations for people to donate, and he’s already off to a good start.

“So far Josh has received several hundred items, they’re all in our garage,” said Rebecca.

Throughout this whole time, Josh has learned some important lessons.

“He’s learned a lot of leadership through this process, he’s learned how to interact with people, even when they don’t get along, so I think Eagle projects are great, I think Scouting is great for him, it’s been wonderful,” said Rebecca.

Josh is thankful for anyone that has helped support his cause so far.

“I would just like to say thank you, you’ve helped me be able to accomplish this and I probably wouldn’t be where I am without the help,” said Josh.

Josh’s food and supply drive lasts until the end of April. There are several locations that you can drop off items including:

Here’s a list of donation items that Josh is looking for: