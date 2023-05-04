EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Boy Scout Josh Martin was on a mission during the month of April.

For his Eagle Project, Josh wanted to give back to the community.

Josh did a neighborhood food and supply drive for Columbia County Cares.

The results were more than he could have imagined.

“My original goal was 1,500 items. What I collected double that, weighing over 2,300 pounds,” said Josh.

“I am very impressed with him. I did not think he would be able to collect this much, so he’s just blown me away with the amount that he’s collected, in such a short amount of time at such a young age,” said Josh’s Mother, Rebecca Martin.

Josh understands the importance of what he’s done and is glad that everything he’s collected will help so many people.

“It’s a huge benefit to the community even though it’s time consuming. However, with the right help, it’s easy to accomplish,” said Josh.

Josh is well on his way to Eagle Rank, and thankful for all of the people who helped him reach his goal.

“To all the businesses that agreed to have a collection box during the month of April, and the biggest thank you of all, to everybody that donated much needed food and supplies to Columbia County Cares Food Pantry,” said Josh.

“It just makes me feel great to see all the support from the VFW members, family, friends, his scout troop, other scouts, and units. They all came out to support him to help this become a reality,” said Rebecca.

Now, that it’s all said and done, there was only one question left to ask Josh’s Mom before we left.

Are you excited to get your garage back?

Absolutely. It takes up the size of a car. I’m absolutely ready to get it back.