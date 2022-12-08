AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.
Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick off is at Noon.
Parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY)
Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased HERE.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.
Team Georgia
|Name
|School
|Dylaun Adams
|Screven County
|Jack Antonakos
|Lincoln County
|Johnathan Ashley
|Laney
|D’Vanta Babbs
|Thomson
|DJay Braswell
|Washington County
|Marcellus Brigham
|Thomson
|Landon Brown
|Jefferson County
|Desmond Cofer
|Washington-Wilkes
|Cain Coulter
|Thomson
|Jontavis Curry
|Thomson
|Kalon Curry
|Laney
|KD Dorsey
|Evans
|Kevin Douglas
|Aquinas
|Vinson Dresser
|Aquinas
|Marshall Flowers
|Burke County
|Dorien Foots
|Swainsboro
|Keith Fraley
|Washington County
|Jordan Franklin
|Burke County
|Temarcus Elam
|Lakeside
|Malachi Gordon
|Aquinas
|Greg Grace
|Laney
|Eric Grant
|Hephzibah
|Will Hattaway
|Lakeside
|Brenston Hearst
|Lincoln County
|Jon Jon Howard
|Harlem
|Trey Huff
|Lincoln County
|Joseph Jean
|Grovetown
|Duncan Johnson
|Aquinas
|Malik Leverett
|Greenbrier
|Darryl Kirkland
|Josey
|Kellen McDuffie
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Sean Medcalfe
|Westside
|Jackson Murphy
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Grady Noegel
|Academy of Richmond Co.
|Jalen Patrick
|Hephzibah
|Kohen Rogers
|Burke County
|Colton Smith
|Brentwood
|Dennis Thomas Jr.
|Warren County
|DJ Williams
|Evans
|Jason Williams
|Harlem
|Matthew Williams
|Harlem
|Justin Zellars
|Lincoln County
Team South Carolina
|Name
|School
|TJ McElmurray
|Midland Valley
|Colson Brown
|North Augusta
|Tyler Smith
|Barnwell
|A’Chean Durant
|McCormick
|Keithan Washington
|Denmark
|Gregory Bryant
|Strom Thurmond
|Tyleke Mathis
|Saluda
|Clay Pender
|Barnwell
|Taylon Washington
|North Augusta
|Zion Wright
|Saluda
|Arthur Walker
|Silver Bluff
|DJ Curry
|North Augusta
|Kanaan Ligons
|Ridge Spring Monetta
|Patrick Sywgert
|Batesburg-Leesville
|Reece Jenison
|South Aiken
|Brooks Jenison
|South Aiken
|Arian Mozone
|Midland Valley
|AnDarius Lawton
|Aiken
|Ashley Yaughn
|South Aiken
|Bernard Werts
|Saluda
|Luke Wilson
|Augusta Christian
|Calvin Stokes
|Midland Valley
|Colyn Moore
|North Augusta
|Jabari Brown
|Saluda
|Landen Briatico
|South Aiken
|Jawain Gleaton
|Wagener-Salley
|Chase Brightharp
|Strom Thurmond
|Jabari (Jabo) Drinks
|Midland Valley
|Omarion Buckmon
|Bamberg
|Jaden James
|Barnwell
|Maurice Odom
|Barnwell
|Jacquez Ryans
|North Augusta
|Caleb Cook
|Fox Creek
|Chris Davis
|Williston-Elko
|Amir Young
|North Augusta
|Ricardo Jones
|Silver Bluff
|Tylan Creech
|South Aiken
|Izzy Glanton
|Strom Thurmond
|Cameron Davis
|Wagener-Salley
|Joseph Simmons
|Blackville-Hilda
|Maleik Williams
|Silver Bluff
|Samuel Espinoza
|Saluda