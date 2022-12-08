AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick off is at Noon.

Parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY)

Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased HERE.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

Team Georgia

NameSchool
Dylaun AdamsScreven County
Jack AntonakosLincoln County
Johnathan AshleyLaney
D’Vanta BabbsThomson
DJay BraswellWashington County
Marcellus BrighamThomson
Landon BrownJefferson County
Desmond CoferWashington-Wilkes
Cain CoulterThomson
Jontavis CurryThomson
Kalon CurryLaney
KD DorseyEvans
Kevin DouglasAquinas
Vinson DresserAquinas
Marshall FlowersBurke County
Dorien FootsSwainsboro
Keith FraleyWashington County
Jordan FranklinBurke County
Temarcus ElamLakeside
Malachi GordonAquinas
Greg GraceLaney
Eric GrantHephzibah
Will HattawayLakeside
Brenston HearstLincoln County
Jon Jon HowardHarlem
Trey HuffLincoln County
Joseph JeanGrovetown
Duncan JohnsonAquinas
Malik LeverettGreenbrier
Darryl KirklandJosey
Kellen McDuffieAcademy of Richmond Co.
Sean MedcalfeWestside
Jackson MurphyAcademy of Richmond Co.
Grady NoegelAcademy of Richmond Co.
Jalen PatrickHephzibah
Kohen RogersBurke County
Colton SmithBrentwood
Dennis Thomas Jr.Warren County
DJ WilliamsEvans
Jason WilliamsHarlem
Matthew WilliamsHarlem
Justin ZellarsLincoln County

Team South Carolina

NameSchool
TJ McElmurrayMidland Valley
Colson BrownNorth Augusta
Tyler SmithBarnwell
A’Chean DurantMcCormick
Keithan WashingtonDenmark
Gregory BryantStrom Thurmond
Tyleke MathisSaluda
Clay PenderBarnwell
Taylon WashingtonNorth Augusta
Zion WrightSaluda
Arthur WalkerSilver Bluff
DJ CurryNorth Augusta
Kanaan LigonsRidge Spring Monetta
Patrick SywgertBatesburg-Leesville
Reece JenisonSouth Aiken
Brooks JenisonSouth Aiken
Arian MozoneMidland Valley
AnDarius LawtonAiken
Ashley YaughnSouth Aiken
Bernard WertsSaluda
Luke WilsonAugusta Christian
Calvin StokesMidland Valley
Colyn MooreNorth Augusta
Jabari BrownSaluda
Landen BriaticoSouth Aiken
Jawain GleatonWagener-Salley
Chase BrightharpStrom Thurmond
Jabari (Jabo) DrinksMidland Valley
Omarion BuckmonBamberg
Jaden JamesBarnwell
Maurice OdomBarnwell
Jacquez RyansNorth Augusta
Caleb CookFox Creek
Chris DavisWilliston-Elko
Amir YoungNorth Augusta
Ricardo JonesSilver Bluff
Tylan CreechSouth Aiken
Izzy GlantonStrom Thurmond
Cameron DavisWagener-Salley
Joseph SimmonsBlackville-Hilda
Maleik WilliamsSilver Bluff
Samuel EspinozaSaluda