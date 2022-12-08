AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick off is at Noon.

Parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY)

Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased HERE.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

Team Georgia

Name School Dylaun Adams Screven County Jack Antonakos Lincoln County Johnathan Ashley Laney D’Vanta Babbs Thomson DJay Braswell Washington County Marcellus Brigham Thomson Landon Brown Jefferson County Desmond Cofer Washington-Wilkes Cain Coulter Thomson Jontavis Curry Thomson Kalon Curry Laney KD Dorsey Evans Kevin Douglas Aquinas Vinson Dresser Aquinas Marshall Flowers Burke County Dorien Foots Swainsboro Keith Fraley Washington County Jordan Franklin Burke County Temarcus Elam Lakeside Malachi Gordon Aquinas Greg Grace Laney Eric Grant Hephzibah Will Hattaway Lakeside Brenston Hearst Lincoln County Jon Jon Howard Harlem Trey Huff Lincoln County Joseph Jean Grovetown Duncan Johnson Aquinas Malik Leverett Greenbrier Darryl Kirkland Josey Kellen McDuffie Academy of Richmond Co. Sean Medcalfe Westside Jackson Murphy Academy of Richmond Co. Grady Noegel Academy of Richmond Co. Jalen Patrick Hephzibah Kohen Rogers Burke County Colton Smith Brentwood Dennis Thomas Jr. Warren County DJ Williams Evans Jason Williams Harlem Matthew Williams Harlem Justin Zellars Lincoln County

Team South Carolina