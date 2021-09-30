COVID-19 booster shots roll out in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Boosters are now available in the CSRA. Shots began being administered at Augusta University’s vaccine clinic in Washington Square Monday.

“It was painless,” Evelyn Lawrence said. “I’m very glad I was able to get one.”

“It’s important for me,” Verna Law said. “I’m 91.”

Demand for vaccine has declined since they were first approved. In the Spring, AU administered 3,000 shots daily, according Britney Wilkinson, AU Health’s COVID-19 Coordinator for Vaccines and Testing. AU Health is currently opening appointments for 200 people a day, which includes those receiving booster shots as well as first and second doses.

“They’re [appointments] going within a couple hours of being posted,” Wilkinson says.

Pfizer’s booster has only been approved for select groups at this time:

65 years and older

18+ who have underlying medical conditions

18+ who work in high-risk settings

18+ who live in high-risk settings

AU Health is trusting that those who who sign up, meet the criteria.

“There is an attestation statement that individuals have to attest to [saying] that they do qualify for the vaccine,” Wilkinson says. “As long as they attest to that, then we take them at their word.”

Sylvia Scott and Evelyn Lawrence scheduled their appointments as soon as they became eligible.

“I work in a position where I’m exposed on a regular basis,” Scott explains. “I have a compromised immune system. I don’t want to take that chance.”

“I have six grandchildren,” Lawrence adds. “They have all been vaccinated. It’s important. I have to believe my doctors.”

Appointments are required at AU Health’s vaccine clinic. Click here to schedule one.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is giving out boosters at each of its East Central Health District clinics. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made here.

If you live in South Carolina, you can find a vaccination location here.