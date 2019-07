Columbia County celebrated July 4th with the “Boom! At The Park” event.

The event used to be held at Patriots Park, but was held at Evans Towne Center Park this year. There were 15,000 people expected to be there.

Over 30 vendors, selling retail, food, and drinks, set up around the area. A beer tent was also set up.

Live music played with Whiskey Run headlining the celebrations.

Attendees enjoyed a firework display at night.