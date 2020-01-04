“Books for Shay” Local family donates books to children

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) —- Some say books will take you places you’ve never gone before. A local family wants to share the possibility of endless journeys, that reading can bring by giving books to underprivileged kids.

“It’s just a tool that they always need,” said Shaylin’s mother, Chasity Foster. “It was something Shaylin was very passionate about. She loved reading, and she loved reading with her little brothers, so we knew this was something Shaylin would love to do.”

January 10th marks the second anniversary of Shaylin’s death. Her family is honoring her memory through a book drive called “Books for Shay.” Chasity says her daughter was an avid reader, and they hope the children who benefit from their donations will learn to cherish books, too.

“There is a lot of graphic novels that out there that pique children’s interest,” explained Foster. “You have to find something that they get, something that relates to them.”

Foster says Columbia County Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway even sent out an e-mail to principals, asking them to support the book drive.

“It’s not Columbia County Schools, and it’s not Richmond County Schools, it’s all of us, we are all in this together,” said Foster. “When all of us come together, that’s when we are going to make a change.”

Each book donated comes with a stamp inside that says, “Smile for Shay.”

“I just hope that her life will continue to inspire people to think about how their life can change,” said Foster.

Even though shay is gone, her family is sticking with her message, that small acts of kindness could change the world.

“I think about how amazing the world is that they continue to support us. Kindness does change the world,” explained Foster.

You can donate books to Grovetown Elementary, Grovetown High School, or Quest Church until January 10th to support this mission.

Photojournalist: Will Baker