COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — At a candidate forum in Columbia County Wednesday, people had a chance to hear from several candidates running for School Board districts two and three.

Some candidates talked about issues like critical race theory.

“They don’t come right out and call it critical race theory. They call it cultural appropriation. Implicit bias. That’s how they get in the through the back door,” District 2 candidate Lee Bendict said.

While others talked about transparency…

“The school board needs to be transparent with the parents and be responsible to the parents and citizens of Columbia County because the citizens are the ones that fund them,” District 2 candidate John Duggan said.

and book bans….

“I have not heard one parent challenge a classic book. The books that have been challenged have sexual content in them,” District 3 candidate Ashley Lee said.

The forum also a included a question-and-answer session where several parents asked questions about books and the content in Columbia County school libraries.

Judy Teasley, the incumbent school board member for district 3 responded to those questions.

“All the books that have been complained about are no longer in the libraries. Did the come out in a manner that made everybody happy? They did not. Can we please everybody at one time? We cannot, but what we can do, what we will do and what we are doing is educate children the best way possible,” Judy Teasley said.

Election day is May 24.