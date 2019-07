RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man facing charges in the death of a child is set to appear in court this week.

Charles Sconyers has been charged with Murder in the death of 2-year-old Lincoln Davitte.

The child was found dead in Columbia County earlier this year.

Sconyers is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Friday for a bond hearing.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they’re available.