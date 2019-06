This week, the fast food restaurant chain is opening its doors for patrons once again.

Last week, a car chase resulted in the destruction of a Bojangles dining room.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say they became involved in a vehicle pursuit after a subject in a black SUV almost hit a deputy’s patrol car on Tobacco Rd. The car chase led to a vehicle crashing into the front dining room of the restaurant.

For more information on the crash, please click here.