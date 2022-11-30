McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all Lost Wilderness residents only south of Clarks Hill, which is in McCormick County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Authorities say that dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage in the Lost Wilderness area only.

Authorities are saying that residents should boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking, and if there is any ice from water that has not been boiled, residents should not be used for drinking purposes.

For more information or updates or if there are any questions, you can contact the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department at (864) 852-2807 or visit www.mccormickcountysc.org.