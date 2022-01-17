Boil Water Advisory on Whiskey Road in Aiken County

(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina) – The New Ellenton Commission of Public Works is notifying Aiken County residents who live on Whiskey Road of a boil water advisory.

Officials say there is a water outage due to a main line break on Whiskey Road at Widener Road.

The roads impacted by this outage are:

-Whiskey Road from Cooley Street to Old Whiskey Road

-Hill Road

-Misty Oak Lane

-Dry Branch Road

-Graylyn Lakes

-Graylyn Meadows

-Graylyn Farms

-Chime Bell Road and Anderson Pond Road

According to officials, once the water has been restored, there will be a boil water advisory for the areas listed aove.

Customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.