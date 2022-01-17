Boil Water Advisory on Whiskey Road in Aiken County

(AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina) – The New Ellenton Commission of Public Works is notifying Aiken County residents who live on Whiskey Road of a boil water advisory.
Officials say there is a water outage due to a main line break on Whiskey Road at Widener Road.
The roads impacted by this outage are:
-Whiskey Road from Cooley Street to Old Whiskey Road
-Hill Road
-Misty Oak Lane
-Dry Branch Road
-Graylyn Lakes
-Graylyn Meadows
-Graylyn Farms
-Chime Bell Road and Anderson Pond Road
According to officials, once the water has been restored, there will be a boil water advisory for the areas listed aove.
Customers are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.