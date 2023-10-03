GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company has issued a boil water advisory for an area of Graniteville dude to a water main break.

The advisory affects the area of Rainbow Falls Rd. to I-20 and the Edgefield County line. This includes Old Graniteville Rd., Pleasant Lane, and Broken Tree Ln.

Anyone living in this area is advised to vigorously boil their water for at least 1 minute before drinking or using it to cook after service is restored. Additionally, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

If you live in the area and have any concerns, contact the water system at 803-663-6455.