MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of both Highway 81 and Highway 7 in McCormick County are under a boil water advisory.

According to McCormick County Water & Sewer, dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a water main break that occurred in the Lost Wilderness area.

Residents and businesses in the affected area should boil their water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking. Ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

No timeline has been given as to when the boil water advisory will be lifted at this time.