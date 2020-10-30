Boil water advisory in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers.

Officials say the water service has been interrupted to perform “unforeseen system repairs.” Once water service is restored, those customers that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

The affected residents live in the following areas:

Augusta Road from Cemetery Road to Hitchcock Parkway

Hitchcock Parkway from Augusta Road to Highway #1

White Ash Street

Bayberry Street

Jon Road

Crabapple Lane

Springwood Loop

Egret Lane

Beech Street

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.