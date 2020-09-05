Boil water advisory in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers

A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers.

If you live in the following areas that experienced an interruption of water service or low water pressure on September 5:

Augusta Rd between Old Cherokee and Atomic Rd

Storm Branch Rd from Old Cherokee Rd to Augusta Rd

Old Aiken Rd

Old Aiken Rd Extension

Teapot Rd

Garrett Rd

Atomic Rd

Amen Loop

You’re asked to vigorously boil your water one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

“There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but due to the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists,” officials said.

Also, any ice made prior to boiling the water should not be used.