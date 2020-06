MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for certain residents in McCormick, South Carolina.

Residence of Mt. Carmel, living on James Speed Road and Willington Academy Drive, are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

We’re told dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system, due to a leaking valve that was replaced.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.