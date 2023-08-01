SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Valley Public Service Authority Water System is advising customers in the following areas that the water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs.

The following areas include: Augusta Road from Lady St. to Cushman Rd, Cushman Road, Chaffee Street, Ralph Greene Drive, Dunbar Street, Langley Cemetary Road, and Piney Heights Road.

Officials say once the water service is restored, those customers that experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, but because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist, according to officials.

Officials also warn that any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is presently working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.