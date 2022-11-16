McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for all residents that live on Price’s Mill Road, Mountain View Drive, and Oak Hill Street, which is located in Parksville.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents that reside on the abovementioned areas are being asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Authorities say dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage on Price’s Mill Road, Mountain View Drive, and Oak Hill Street.

All residents should boil water vigorously for 1 minute before cooking or drinking.

Also, authorities are advising residents that any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.