MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for some residents in McCormick County.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, the boil water advisory is for all residents on Fairway Drive between Davis Lane and Tara Drive and all residents on Davis Lane including all side roads off of Davis Lane in the Savannah Lakes area.

Authorities are advising those residents to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, and any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Department officials say the reason for the advisory is because dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a water line break in the area.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.