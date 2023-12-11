MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory in effect for some residents in McCormick County.

According to McCormick Water and Sewer, the boil water advisory is for residents who stay on Petigru Circle and residents who stay on all roads off of Petigru Circle.

Officials have also notified a boil water advisory for residents who stay on Huguenot Parkway from the intersection of highway 7 to the intersection of Barksdale Ferry Rd including Savannah Point and all roads off of Huguenot Parkway on this section of Huguenot Parkway.

According to McCormick Water and Sewer, this advisory is in effect until further notice.

Residents are being advised to vigorously boil water for one minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Dirt or debris may have entered the water system due to a main line break.