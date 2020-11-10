Boil water advisory for parts of Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Beech Island Rural Community Water District is warning families about their water.

There was a water main break causing water to be cut off from Old Jackson Highway to Old Nail to Hollow Creek including Steinek Drive and Foreman Rd.

Beech Island Water District is working to repair the damages so water can be restored as soon as possible.

There has been no confirmation of contamination in the system. However, the potential for contamination exists. As a precautionary measure, customers are being asked to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming.

If you have any questions, please call Beech Island Rural Community Water District at 803-827-1004.