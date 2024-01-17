AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Residents in Beech Island are under a boil water advisory.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas between the intersection of Piney Heights Rd. and Pine Log Rd. down to Pinecrest Dr.:

Keith Dr

Wheeler Circle

Appaloosa Way

Arabian Ct

Cowan Ct

Colt Rd

Saddle Horse Rd

Cato Rd

Wayland St

Buckskin Ct

Elaines Ct

Barber Ct

Edgar St

Pinecrest Dr

Officials tell us that there has been no confirmed contamination of the water system. The advisory is in place due to the potential for contamination.

Residents are asked to boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until the advisory has been lifted.

If you have any questions, contact the Beech Island Water District at 803-827-1004