MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for the residents of Parksville, South Carolina and Modoc, South Carolina, which also includes Modoc Shores.

Authorities say dirt and debris may have entered the drinking water system due to the main line break on SC Highway 28 South.

Authorities are advising residents to boil water vigorously for one minute before drinking or cooking, and any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

If anyone has any concerns or questions, please contact the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department at 864-852-2807 or www.mccormickcountysc.org.