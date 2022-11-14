McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for all the residents that live in the Lost Wilderness areas.

According to the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department, all residents in the Lost Wilderness area are being advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Advisors say that dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage in the Lost Wilderness.

Advisors say, along with the boiling of water, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.