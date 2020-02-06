Boil water advisory for Edgefield County

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority advises their customers in the area around the west of Edgefield Rd, Austin Greybil Rd, Pinewood Plantation, and Penn Street to vigorously boil water for at least one minute before drinking and cooking.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority had a main line water leak on Edgefield Rd. that caused the water to be shut off in the above areas.

If you have any questions, please contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at 803-637-3011.