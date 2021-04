CLEARWATER, SC (WJBF) – The Clearwater and Sewer District of Clearwater, SC in Aiken County are asking residents to boil their water.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute until further notice due to a water main break. This advisory is in place until noon on Friday.

If you are a Clearwater resident and have any questions, please contact the Water and Sewer Commission at 803-593-3509.